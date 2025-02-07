REVEALED: Chelsea made deadline day attempt to wreck Tottenham's Tel deal

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day centreed around securing Mathys Tel, but Chelsea almost signed him.

Tel, frustrated with limited minutes at Bayern Munich, attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Initially hesitant about Spurs' offer, the 19-year-old had a change of heart after a convincing phone call with Ange Postecoglou.

Chelsea, upon learning of Spurs' progress, scrambled to make a late bid just as Tel was preparing to board his flight to London, per football.london.

Despite Chelsea's efforts, Tel had already committed to Spurs, signing on loan with an option to buy for £45 million in the summer.

This successful deal spared Tottenham a repeat of the 2013 Willian debacle, where the Brazilian switched to Chelsea after nearly completing a move to Spurs.