Cucurella: Jackson, Caicedo impact crucial for Chelsea

Defender Marc Cucurella praised Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson for their importance to Chelsea.

Cucurella, who previously played with Caicedo before their moves to west London, noted his teammate’s impressive performance in the win over West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

He also emphasized Jackson’s contributions, underlining both players' value to Chelsea’s current success.

"He is very important," said Cucurella to club media.

"I knew him at Brighton as well, as we were team-mates there.

"He is very important, he is very relaxed. He shows everything on the pitch, he’s very hard-working and he’s a very important piece for us. I think he’s one of the main talents of the team and he shows every game what he can give to us.

"We’re really happy for him and I’m really happy because I know his first games here were tough as well, but he worked really hard and now he deserves all these moments."