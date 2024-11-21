Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Manchester United’s new manager is stunned by the size of the job on his hands.

That is the view of The Sun, who state that Ruben Amorim believes he has a lopsided and slightly bloated squad.

He is also concerned about whether or not the team can adapt to his high energy 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim has also been surprised by the quality of some players, despite the team being 13th.

But he knows that a lot of work must take place on the training ground to get United up to shape.

The journey begins on Sunday in the Premier League away from home to Ipswich Town.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
