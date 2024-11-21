Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle

Former youth star Angel Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are going to put in a contract offer to the central midfielder when his deal at Lille expires.

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe Gomes can shine for new boss Ruben Amorim.

The 24-year-old £25 million-rated midfielder is going to be a free agent this summer.

His contract at Lille is coming to an end and he has not renewed with the intention of leaving.

Tottenham and a few other Premier League clubs are likely to be interested as well.

