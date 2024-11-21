Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Arsenal ready to sell senior trio

Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circleTribalfootball
Former youth star Angel Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are going to put in a contract offer to the central midfielder when his deal at Lille expires.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe Gomes can shine for new boss Ruben Amorim.

The 24-year-old £25 million-rated midfielder is going to be a free agent this summer.

His contract at Lille is coming to an end and he has not renewed with the intention of leaving.

Tottenham and a few other Premier League clubs are likely to be interested as well.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomes AngelManchester UnitedTottenhamLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker for January transfer window
Ex-Man Utd junior coach hoping Gomes makes return: He and Kobbie would be perfect
Man Utd explore re-signing Gomes from Lille