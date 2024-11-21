Zirkzee on outer of plans of new Man Utd boss Amorim

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is not in Ruben Amorim's immediate plans.

The Red Devils may be regretting splashing money on the former Bologna forward.

Zirzkee has one goal to his name and is now facing an uncertain future, per Sacha Tavolieri.

Zirzkee will have to find a place in manager Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, which is tricky.

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford may be the two forwards, while Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Mount can all play in the attacking midfield spots.

Zirzkee will have to show Amorim a lot if he is to survive beyond the end of this season.

