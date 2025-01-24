Amorim speaks on Rashford's future, Fernandes' late winner and Yoro's fatugue

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Fulham this weekend.

Firstly, Amorim was asked if any players picked up injuries in their 2-1 win against Rangers on Thursday night.

"Leny (Yoro) has a pain, also Mattha (Matthijs de Ligt), I think was a bruise, a touch. Leny was a little bit tired, he's playing more in this moment so we have to be really careful."

(Luke Shaw) "is going to be fit to train with the team" and then "he has to make extra work to improve his fitness."

He then praised captain Bruno Fernandes after his late winner against Rangers which secured a crucial 3 points.

"I think he's a top player and then people talk a lot about his frustration, always with his arms in the air.

"Sometimes it's not a good thing to see but you have to see the other side. When you are under pressure, he's always the guy that wants the ball, he's always available.

"And that is so important. Especially in the Premier League. And then he can run. And he runs a lot. He fights a lot."

Next, he moved on to Marcus Rashford who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this winter.

"I don't know. I really don't know. Guys, it's eight days.

"We will see in the end of the window what happened. And then we will talk about that in the moment."