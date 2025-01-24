Man Utd captain Fernandes: I know this win means so much for fans

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shared his thoughts on the team's recent performances after a 2-1 win over Rangers.

He acknowledged the frustration of not winning games amid a tough season so far, and emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mentality.

Fernandes expressed his hope that fans continue to believe in the team's ability to succeed.

Post-game, Fernandes told TNT Sports: "I know how much it means for the fans to win games. You really want to win games. We are a little bit frustrated because we started the year well here with two great games against Liverpool and Arsenal then Southampton we had good resilience but didn't play good football. We had the game with Brighton which didn't go for us.

"We want to get through the Europa League and get to the final in Bilbao. We want to get top eight so we don't have to play two more games.

"It's not about the character. We have to prove that in the 90 minutes, we can't bring that out when we concede a goal. We concede a late goal and we have to score a late goal.

"At this club, you need to win every game. You know that if you don't win games here, it will be difficult. I hope our fans never get used to losing games. I hope they believe in this team to win games."