Taunting Rangers fans silenced as Fernandes offers Amorim and Man Utd support some respite

FROM OLD TRAFFORD: The headline writers had a choice of headlines for this Europa League fixture at Old Trafford between Manchester Utd and Glasgow Rangers; the Auld Enemy, England v Scotland, Battle of Britain clash etc.

And below this headline it will show that the team south of the border defeated their northern counterparts - Man Utd emerging victorious 2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yet, for a game with so much alleged pent up passion it was only in the last 5 minutes the game really came to life as Rangers looked to have salvaged a point only for the home side to snatch a winner in the 92nd minute.

The 4000 Rangers fans were devastated when Old Trafford erupted as captain Bruno Fernandes broke their hearts on his 50th Europa League appearance. Utd had taken the lead in a manner which summed up the match when keeper Jack Butland punched a corner into his own goal early in the second half.

Utd had dominated the game without looking impressive against opponents who had a makeshift defence and youngsters in midfield and their slender one goal advantage considering their defensive frailties also looked precarious. And so it nearly proved.

Pre kick-off Tribalfootball

When substitute Cyriel Dessers levelled with a minute remaining it looked like Utd boss Ruben Amorim’s quote, "We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United" after the home defeat to Brighton was looking valid.

But again Fernandes saved Utd’s blushes after a first half in which they lacked urgency or penetration despite lots of possession and in fact the visitors probably had the better chances to score but lacked the quality when needed. Utd did have a goal harshly disallowed in the first half but overall apart from the directness of Alejandro Garnacho the problems for the manager are still there but at least the never-say-die attitude of the squad was a plus on the night.

Once they scored they began to create more chances and Butland kept Rangers in the game with some impressive saves. The home crowd also became more vociferous after being out-shouted by the Gers supporters who had been taunting them about being poor home fans.

Rangers away support Tribalfootball

Amorim spent a lot of time on his haunches in the technical area shouting his orders. Up until those final moments it had been his Rangers counterpart Philippe Clement who had looked the most satisfied as he urged and clapped his players at every opportunity. At least Amorim’s players responded to his previous criticism in the spirit they showed even if their skills can still be found wanting.

The majority of the 73,288 in attendance left the ground satisfied but also aware the problems with their team still exist. United are now unbeaten in all five of their meetings with Rangers although the latter have finally scored against them; no consolation at all for a brave performance.

And finally, all those jokes of yesteryear about dodgy Scottish keepers, Jack Butland is an England international!