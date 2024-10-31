Amorim set to join Man Utd after the international break

Manchester United will have a new permanent manager after the international break.

The Red Devils are in the process of appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

United have a deal with Sporting CP to bring in Amorim and his coaching staff, per talkSPORT and other sources.

However, the deal will not go through until the current slate of club games concludes on November 10th.

Amorim will then join United over the international break and be in place for their next game.

His first match will be against Ipswich Town away from home on November 24th.