Amorim sends Man Utd squad transfer warning as January window approaches

Manchester United’s stars have been told their futures are on the line in the coming weeks.

New manager Ruben Amorim has stated that no player is safe from the club’s axe.

United sit in 13th place in the Premier League and are ready to ship out big names.

Speaking during his news conference this week, Amorim stated: “We have good players, we need time to teach them our ideas and then we’ll see because this is a massive club.

“If we don’t win, the coach goes, the player goes — so you have to know that.”

United take on Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday and then play Manchester City over the weekend in the Premier League.