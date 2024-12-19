Amorim says he would have handled Rashford's situation differently as a player

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted he may not have handled the current situation the same way as Marcus Rashford.

The star forward was left out by Amorim for the Manchester derby on Sunday, which United won 2-1 at City.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Rashford then gave an interview to journalist Henry Winter, outlining his desire to leave the club.

“If this was me, probably I will speak with the manager. But, guys, let’s focus on Tottenham. Tottenham is the most important thing," Amorim said in response.

“It’s hard to explain to you guys what I am going to do (when I speak to him). I am a little bit emotional (as a person), so in the moment, I will understand what to do. I am preparing the game and then we will see. Let’s focus on the team not individual players. That’s it.

“It’s a hard situation to comment (on). If I give a lot of importance, it will have big headlines in the newspaper. If I say it’s not a problem, then my standards are getting low. So, I will deal with that, I understand that.

"My focus is not to take the attention from the game, from the team, what we did in the last game and put on Marcus. What I’m saying is that the team is more important than the individual. We will assess at the right time, let’s focus on the game. That’s all.”