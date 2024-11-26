Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Amorim reportedly gives his first Man Utd performance a "five out of ten"
Amorim reportedly gives his first Man Utd performance a "five out of ten"
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim did not find his team impressive in his first game in charge.

The Portuguese coach has come in from Sporting CP midseason to try and revive the Old Trafford club.

However, he gave his team a 5 out of 10 rating for their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

A source said, per The Sun: "Amorim said their performance was a five out of ten.

"He was impressed with Ipswich and thought the game was played at an incredible intensity.

"But he added that it showed just how much United need to improve."

 

