Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Sheeran apologises to Man Utd boss Amorim

Ansser Sadiq
Sheeran apologises to Man Utd boss Amorim
Sheeran apologises to Man Utd boss AmorimTribalfootball
Ipswich Town shareholder Ed Sheeran has apologized to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

Sheeran, a hugely famous and popular singer, gatecrashed Amorim’s Sky Sports interview after the two teams drew 1-1 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim was speaking to Sky pundits, before Sheeran was waved over and began talking to them himself.

He wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn't actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie. 

“Obvz feel a bit of a b***end but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved x."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedIpswich
Related Articles
Sky Sports investigate Keane incident
Hargreaves says Amorim was "really, really frustrated" with Man Utd's Ipswich draw
Man Utd manager Amorim will ask to reduce his media duties in coming months