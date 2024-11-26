Sheeran apologises to Man Utd boss Amorim

Ipswich Town shareholder Ed Sheeran has apologized to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

Sheeran, a hugely famous and popular singer, gatecrashed Amorim’s Sky Sports interview after the two teams drew 1-1 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Amorim was speaking to Sky pundits, before Sheeran was waved over and began talking to them himself.

He wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn't actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie.

“Obvz feel a bit of a b***end but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved x."

