Maguire says he believes in Amorim's vision for Man Utd after vital win over Man City

Maguire says he believes in Amorim's vision after vital win over Man City

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes their win over Manchester City showed their progress under Ruben Amorim.

Maguire started in the center of a back three for recently hired head coach Amorim at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

United won the game 2-1, with Amad Diallo winning a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted before he slotted home the winner minutes later.

"We had chances, we pushed in the end and got the reward I felt like we deserved," Maguire stated post-game.

"It was a great performance to go there, have 50-50 of the ball and have the same amount of shots as them.

"It's not been like that in recent years, so it's an improvement, but there's still a long way to go. Winning football matches is really important. When you play for this club, it demands winning.

"Obviously, we had back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, so to go there and put a statement down is really important for our confidence and the belief of where we're going, and where Ruben’s going to take us.

"Like I said, I'm sure it's going to be a positive journey."