Man Utd set to welcome back four stars from injury ahead of Forest clash

Manchester United are preparing for the return of four first-team players after the international break as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest.

United have another free weekend before the Premier League returns, much to the delight of manager Ruben Amorim who will allow his squad to rest and recover ahead of what will be a tough return to club football against second in the league Forest. Amorim’s side sits 13th in the league and will be boosted by returning players this week as they climb up the table.

Defender Leny Yoro regained fitness over the two-week break which will allow him a swift return to the side. The Frenchman managed to establish himself as a regular in Amorim's defense before suffering another injury at the start of March that does not seem as serious as first thought.

Teammates Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are also set to return for the Forest game with Amorim watching the midfielder closely at Carrington to see if he is ready to start. Maguire, however, had an unknown return date but after missing the friendly against his former club Leicester City during the break, reports suggest he is to be in the squad at the start of next month.

The final and most surprising return is Ayden Heaven, who was stretchered off against Leicester before the start of the international break. Heaven could feature in training this week despite claims that he would not return for some time. Whether the defender will be fit enough to make the trip to the City Ground remains to be seen but all four players are likely to feature amongst a United squad in need of inspiration.