Rashford delighted with Villa double in FA Cup win: A great feeling!

Marcus Rashford says there's more to come from him after scoring twice in Aston Villa's FA Cup quarterfinal win against Preston on Sunday.

The Manchester United loanee struck his first goals for the Villans at Deepdale.

After the 3-0 win, Rashford told BBC Radio: "It's a great feeling, I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. It's always nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully, it continues.

"We have to take it one game at a time and give it 100% on the pitch and see where it takes us. We're very ambitious.

"Step by step. I think I can still get fitter. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them.

"My body feels good and I'm enjoying my football for now."