Villa boss Emery discusses Rashford rebuild after FA Cup victory

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left delighted with his players after their FA Cup win at Preston North End on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford struck twice, with Jacob Ramsey also scoring as the Villans won 3-0 to set up an FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said afterwards: "Firstly, I am very proud of how the owners and how the club has responded. When we arrived here, we spoke about how much we wanted to work together, increasing and being more demanding."

Asked about Rashford and his loan from Manchester United, Emery says no decision has yet been decided about a permanent transfer.

He continued: "Not yet. The most important thing is the challenge now and this afternoon, recovering and then preparing for the match against Brighton tomorrow. Still there are a lot of matches to play. If we are in the Champions League, if we are in the Europa League, if we are in the European Conference League or not in Europe or winning a trophy, it is completely different. A decision about each individual players … it is to get the best of them and the best of us.

"We don’t want to waste time thinking about it.

"He is playing in the idea and plan we are doing with him. He played more as a winger on the left side and the striker. Today we decided to play him as a striker to get of him his qualities so he can feel confident. The first half, not completely, but the second half he felt better with scoring goals.

"There is still work to do and adaptation to get together, the teammates and himself. Today, I think this was one step forward. He was coming here in the last two months not training consistently and not feeling very fit in the first matches with us. After playing more and with the national team, it has helped him to feel better. Today was confirmation of his progression with us."

On Rashford's form, Emery says he's happy seeing the forward now rediscovering his confidence.

He also stated, "Firstly, his commitment to work and adapt quickly is very important. He is doing it. To feel comfortable playing at his best level, there is still work to do. Weeks to get it.

"Today, he did one step forward, feeling comfortable, gaining confidence and scoring goals. He was getting better, but today was a step forward in his adaptation and helping us. This is the moment for the team, the players, the supporters and this year we are now starting in April to be motivated and excited. We have lots of objectives to face.

"The FA Cup is very important and now we are in the semi-final. It is very important for the supporters. We are happy, but we have to keep calm and prepare for the game against Brighton."