Amorim meets with senior Man Utd players at Carrington

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has met with several senior players this week.

Amorim has spent time at Carrington, though is yet to put on any training sessions as he waits for his UK work permit to be approved.

The Portuguese has met with England trio Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, along with Leny Yoro. All four players are recovering from injury.

Amorim met with the players inside the Carrington gym, with everyone all smiles.

The Portuguese has overseen a clearout of predecessor Erik ten Hag's staff, with only Darren Fletcher surviving the axe.