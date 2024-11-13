PGMOL insists Oliver wrong with call that led to Ten Hag Man Utd sacking

PGMOL's chief refereeing officer Howard Webb was not happy with a recent refereeing decision.

Webb laid into official Michael Oliver for a decision that he made against Manchester United.

Oliver was the VAR in United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United recently - and he had asked the referee to award a penalty late in the contest. The decision led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag by United.

However, PGMOL admitted that it was a mistake and there was no clear and obvious error from the on field referee.

"I thought it was a misread, by the VAR, a VAR that's normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligt’s leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball," Webb said, per The Mirror.

"The ball's already past De Ligt as he as he makes contact with Danny Ings. And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I don't think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where we'd leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way it's called.

"On balance, I don't think it's a penalty kick. I would prefer no foul being given, no penalty. I prefer play-on, but the VAR got super-focused on one aspect, that swinging leg by De Ligt and felt therefore it was a penalty."