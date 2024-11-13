Malacia makes Man U21 playing return; but Kone...

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has made his first appearance for over 17 months.

The left-back was involved for the club’s Under-21 side against Huddersfield in midweek.

Malacia played the first half of a game the Red Devils’ youth side ended up losing.

The game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy did not go United’s way, as they lost 4-1.

However, the return of Malacia is a huge boost to incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

A new arrival, Sekou Kone, also got to taste some action before he had to go off with an injury.