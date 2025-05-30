Amorim: Man Utd players want to give something to Hong Kong fans

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is eager to repay Hong Kong fans tonight against their national team.

Amorim took a tense pre-match media conference last night, admitting it will be a final game of a very forgettable season.

He said, "I think everybody understands it's a really hard context because we had the season we had, and it's hard in this moment to face the fans around the world.

"We want to finish this season but at the same time we want to give something to the fans. If there's one thing that's really important in this club, it's that we need to face our fans in this moment."

On the jeers in Malaysia after defeat to the ASEAN Allstars, Amorim continued: "Let's focus on all the game. Every time a player for Manchester United touched the ball, especially in the beginning, the stadium went crazy.

"The environment was really good. We did our lap at the end and the fans were supporting our team, so I think it was more supportive than the opposite."

I'm trying to improve

Asked about representing United as their manager, Amorim added, "It's more than a coach. On this tour, I had a small meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

"You have to improve as a person, as a leader, you have to control the momentum. Sometimes after games you see I'm really frustrated, I'm trying to control that.

"The only thing I want is to improve the team and have results, when you have results you can manage the team so much easier."