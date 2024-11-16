Amorim: Man Utd players need to take stadium tour

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to see his players take the club's stadium tour.

During the course of the week, the club posted videos on social media where Amorim, among other things, met a group of fans on a tour of Old Trafford. A tour he went on himself.

And it made an impression.

He said, "You see the trophies, and you see the tragedy we have as a club, he tells the club's own channels. You understand the story after the crash and then we became European champions. It is important to get this kind of strength into the team.

"When the players come here, they should go the same way. It is very important. You have to feel that this is Manchester United."