Amorim: Man Utd will play with particular style

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says his team will play with a particular style.

Amorim spoke with manutd.com for his interview since his arrival this week.

"I think you will see an idea," Amorim said. "You could like it or not, I don't know, but you will see an idea.

"You will see a positioning. You will see something that we want to reach that kind of level. You will feel that.

"We have to know that it's like two trainings before the first match. This is the best league in the world. But if I have to say something to you, you will see an idea. This I can guarantee.

"A lot of people now talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 and all that stuff," he said. "But when I think as a player or as a team-mate of Manchester United, it is not a system or formation – it's like the character of the players, the way they see the club.

"So we have to focus on that before everything of how we play, how we press. The most important thing for me, at this moment, is to create the principles, the identity and the character that we had in the past.

"For me, of course you are in the club, you have to win. We know that we need time, but we have to win time.

"To win time is to win games but the most important thing for me is identity. So, since day one, we didn't start training, we didn’t have the players. But, since day one, we will start with our identity. Of course, we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model.

"How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100 per cent on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity."