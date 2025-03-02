Amorim: Man Utd players know some need to be sold

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says some of his players know they must be sold this summer.

Given United's Profit & Sustainability issues, United face needing to sell to buy to strengthen their squad for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We can talk about it after the season," said Amorim.

"We have a lot of games to play. But I don't think it's a difficult situation, because everyone understands that in football sometimes you stop, and sometimes you move on. When you're honest with someone, they can take it. At first it's tough, but they'll understand.

"So I'm pretty honest with my players, and they already know that sometimes you have to move on after the season."

It has been reported that the 40-year-old has been surprised by how tough the situation at United actually is – which he denies.

"I am aware of the situation," he said.

"I feel they were honest, but I also needed to see things and feel things for myself. So of course there can always be a difference there. But I knew about the situation.

"I knew there was a risk, but we are surviving and we are doing everything we can. Today it is difficult, but it will help us in the future. So I have hope. We will see. The good thing is that we have a clear path forward."