Amorim launches new Man Utd era: I'm a dreamer - but don't compare me to young Mourinho

Ruben Amorim has declared himself a "dreamer" ahead of his first game in charge as Manchester United manager.

Amorim spoke to the press today ahead of Sunday's debut at Ipswich Town.

He began: "I’m a little bit of a dreamer, I believe in myself. I believe in the club, we have the same mindset.

"I truly believe in the players, I know you don’t believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don’t think it’s possible, I do.

"I don’t know about repair. We have space to grow as a team. We have to improve in a lot of areas. I know it’s a different way of playing and we are changing the way we play.

"We have to change the physical aspect of the team. I don’t know how long it will take. I know at Manchester United we have to win games. We need a lot of time because it's a tough league, we have to improve a lot to try to win the title.

"It's not revolution. The football is not so different with five at the back, four at the back, three at the back. It’s not evolution or revolution, it’s a change in the way we play football.

"If you want to speak about the team and the way we play, we lose the ball too often. We have to be better at running back and we have to be very good in the details.

"It’s the small things, we have to improve the small things. Understanding the small things, I think is what I'm good it."

Amorim also revealed Jose Mourinho had been in contact. The former United manager, now in charge of Fenerbahce, had Amorim as an intern previously.

"He sent me a message, it’s a big club, lovely club with lovely people, and he’s correct, it still is.

"We are building a new club. I am a different guy. I hope to teach something different here to my players. It’s the best club in England. We want to win, that’s all.

"With all the Portuguese coaches, we've shown that we can be the best in the world. I'm different from Mourinho. I remember that time. You looked at Mourinho and felt he can win everywhere. It's not the same thing. He was European champion, I am not.

"Football is different nowadays, I think I am the right person for this moment. I am a young guy and I try to use this to help my players. Their young guys were (Frank) Lampard and these kind of players, nowadays it's so much different. I think I'm right for now."

On squad building, Amorim also said: "This is a football club that will be here for a long time. You have to work with everyone together, we have to improve the process of recruitment.

"I want to have a strong position on that because of how I want to play. It should be together but I think the manager should get the final say. When everything is aligned, we can buy and sell players.

"I have a great responsibility when we choose players because that is something that should be done in this way, I should be able to choose the players."

Asked if United is the "impossible job", Amorim concluded: "Of course not, I truly believe that. Call me naive, I truly believe I’m the right guy for the right moment. I’m not worried about that."