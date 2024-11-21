Veteran keeper joining Man Utd staff has major language barrier under Amorim

Manchester United may have a slight concern about new goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital.

The veteran, who is now 63, has come in as part of new manager Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff.

While most of the other coaches with Amorim are young, Vital is the senior man in the group.

Per The Athletic, an ex-Sporting employee did question Vital’s lack of English skills.

"He looks like a grandpa, but he exudes this contagious energy out on the pitch. It's amazing. You want to be exactly like him," his anonymous ex-Sporting colleague stated.

The source added: "I'd be surprised if he could say two sentences in English."

