Carragher: Amorim faces tougher Man Utd start than many believe

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher concedes he can see Ruben Amorim making a positive impact with Manchester United.

United meet Ipswich this weekend to mark the new manager's first game in charge.

Carragher wrote for the Telegraph: "I cannot wait to see United take on Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon because we are about to witness one of the most radical mid-season changes in formation and strategy ever imposed by one of the elite clubs.

"Facing the side fourth from bottom might seem a gentle introduction to English football for Amorim. My suspicion is it will be much trickier than many think.United are not just playing Ipswich at Portman Road.

"They face a manager who arguably knows more about the strengths and weaknesses within United’s squad than the new coach."

