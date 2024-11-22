Internal squabbles threaten Amorim's Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s executives are pointing fingers at each other to lay blame for their failures this term.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table and had to sack coach Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now they have appointed Ruben Amorim, who takes charge of his first game against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Per The Sun, there is not too much clarity on who made the final decision to keep Ten Hag in the summer.

United’s summer spending spree has also come into focus, given many of the signings had connections to Ten Hag.

Now it remains to be seen if they have any funds to give Amorim new signings in January.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play