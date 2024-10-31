Amorim confirms Man Utd announcement planned after Sporting's Friday fixture

Amorim says he will make a huge announcement after Sporting Lisbon's Friday fixture

Prospective Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has stated that he will speak about his future in a few days.

The Portuguese coach is currently in charge of Sporting CP and is in line for a move to the Red Devils.

Given Sporting have another game on Friday, and Amorim is most likely to join United when the November international break starts, he is pleading for a bit of patience.

He said in a press conference: "Everything will be clear after the game.

"Let's leave it to after the game - after the game, I promise I will speak."

He added: "It's a negotiation between two clubs, it's never easy. Even with the clauses, it's never easy, they have to talk, and we will have clarification after the game, It will be very clear.

"So it's one more day after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made."