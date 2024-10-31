Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Amorim confirms Man Utd announcement planned after Sporting's Friday fixture

Ansser Sadiq
Amorim says he will make a huge announcement after Sporting Lisbon's Friday fixture
Amorim says he will make a huge announcement after Sporting Lisbon's Friday fixtureAction Plus
Prospective Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has stated that he will speak about his future in a few days.

The Portuguese coach is currently in charge of Sporting CP and is in line for a move to the Red Devils.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given Sporting have another game on Friday, and Amorim is most likely to join United when the November international break starts, he is pleading for a bit of patience.

He said in a press conference: "Everything will be clear after the game.

"Let's leave it to after the game - after the game, I promise I will speak."

He added: "It's a negotiation between two clubs, it's never easy. Even with the clauses, it's never easy, they have to talk, and we will have clarification after the game, It will be very clear.

"So it's one more day after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made."

Mentions
Amorim RubenSporting LisbonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Souness says Man Utd "are at their lowest point in the history of the Premier League"
Tactics, personnel & attitude: Why Ruben Amorim will succeed at Man Utd
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...