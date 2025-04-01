Tribal Football
Most Read
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes
Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?

Paul Vegas
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has defended the past management decision to allow Anthony Elanga to leave.

Amorim wasn't at the club when United sold Elanga to Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sweden winger will face his former club tonight and Amorim said: "It's completely different expectations at a completely different club. We can't compare players in different contexts with different playing styles.

"Right now Elanga is playing just behind the striker as a 'ten'. Sometimes coaches see something in a player that can help them develop. But again - it's a completely different club. You know the pressure we're under. Some players can adapt to it - others can't.

"We try to make decisions based on facts and what we see. Sometimes you see one thing and then the players go to another club where they can play in a different way. Sometimes you have done the right thing, but it can also go the other way."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueElanga AnthonyManchester UnitedNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Amorim coy on futures of four off contract Man Utd veterans
Hamann on Man Utd loanee Sancho: Borussia Dortmund would take him back in a heartbeat
Strasbourg loanee Omobamidele unsure of Forest future