Strasbourg loanee Omobamidele unsure of Forest future

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele admits he's yet to consider his future beyond the end of this season.

Omobamidele joined Strasbourg on-loan in January to June.

“I haven’t looked beyond this summer, even though it’s getting close,” Omobamidele told BeIN SPORTS. “My main goal now is to do the best I can here, and we’ll see what happens in the summer when we have to face the situation.

“I think it’s something I knew for a while (leaving.

“The team (Forest) is performing amazingly this season and sometimes football is like that. Sometimes the opportunities don’t come. I knew that for me, the path and adventure I’m on, the most important thing is to play and perform well.”