Souness says Man Utd "are at their lowest point in the history of the Premier League"

Former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United for their recent managerial changes.

The Red Devils sacked coach Erik ten Hag this week, a couple of months after they had extended his contract by a year in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now they are set to hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP, but Souness is not convinced that will be a success either.

He told William Hill’s podcast, Three Up Front : “I think the club are at their lowest point in the history of the Premier League, with the lowest quality group of players they’ve had in that time.”

“I look at Manchester United since INEOS came in and it’s screaming out to me that they don’t really get football,” added Souness.

“They’ve now got their so-called footballing people in charge, in Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, and I can’t believe for a minute that they didn’t have an input on the players they signed in the summer.

“They brought in Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, and Joshua Zirkzee. If they think those players are good enough for United, they’re wrong.

“They’ve still allowed £200M to be spent on players like that. They’ve had one summer at the club and look what they’ve done with it. That has to fall at Ashworth’s door.

“Ruben Amorim’s job now is to get the best out of this group of players, in whatever system that may be. He is walking into what is a very difficult job.”