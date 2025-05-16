Amorim admits Man Utd need to make new centre-half signing

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he wants to see a new centre-half signing made this summer.

Amorim concedes injury problems for Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro will force them back into the market.

Lisandro Martinez is another centre-half, who may not be seen until January.

Amorim said: "Leny was the same as Mattha. I was thinking about next year, the squad if we need another guy, if it is a long injury.

"That is my concern. It is not just about the final. Of course I want every player fit.

"But Yoro in his foot... he had that problem. I was so concerned about the next season, the next squad, the way we build up the squad.

"That was my biggest concern. The rest will be ready for the final no matter what."