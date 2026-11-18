Aston Villa have confirmed that midfielder Amadou Onana has signed a new deal at the club.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Villa since joining from Everton for a reported £50 million back in the summer of 2024.

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Onana is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, picked up in Belgium’s 4-1 World Cup last 16 win over hosts USA.

His pervious terms weren’t set to expire until July 2029, but Unai Emery and Villa clearly rate Onana’s importance to the side.

Villa have now confirmed that Onana has signed a two year extension, keeping him at the club until 2031.