Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is reportedly pushing the club to sign River Plate youngster Santiago Beltran.

It’s been widely reported that the 55-year-old is expected to sign a new deal at Villa Park that will give him more power over the club’s recruitment.

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Villa underwent a major squad overhaul in the summer, but Emery continues to impress as the club sit in tenth, unbeaten in five, following a tricky start to the Premier League season.

According to Soy Del Millo, Emery is pushing the club to move for young River Plate goalkeeper Beltran.

It’s understood the club are looking to provide more competition between the sticks despite Zion Suzuki’s impressive start to life at Villa Park.

Of course, Villa will face competition for his signature, with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid said to be interested.