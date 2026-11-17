Premier League club Sunderland have reportedly said they have zero intention of selling Dutch striker Brian Brobbey during the January transfer window despite a potential price of €50 million (£41.7m).

According to British publication Football Insider, Sunderland sources have said the club will not be considering any offers for the 24-year-old, who continues to be linked with several British and European clubs despite recently signing a new contract through to the end of the 2030/31 season.

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Brobbey is said to be a crucial asset to a highly aspirational Sunderland side under manager Regis Le Bris, who has stated his ambitions of developing the team into a consistent top-ten finisher and potentially even a European competitor.

That still looks a long way off even despite the Black Cats' breakthrough 1-0 win over Chelsea prior to the international break, which they spent inside the relegation zone after losing six of their first nine matches.

Brian Brobbey Stats Flashscore

But Le Bris still considers Brobbey integral to his long-term plans and will not entertain further interest from Manchester United or Tottenham, who have both reportedly been keen on the Dutchman to reinforce their number nine stocks.

Brobbey showed what he can be capable of in one of the world's strongest competitions when scoring a classy hat-trick in a losing effort away to Manchester City, although Le Bris will be wanting more with that his only scoring appearance of this Premier League season.

A further couple of months in or near the relegation zone may force Sunderland's hand during the January window and aggressive offers from cash-rich clubs such as United and Spurs would be hard to resist, particularly if recent evaluations of the 24-year-old are accurate.

Brobbey missed the Netherlands' recent UEFA Nations League fixtures due to a minor fitness issue and will be assessed again later in the week for Sunderland's upcoming trip to Aston Villa.