Former Aston Villa manager and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert has spoken on Jadon Sancho and his shaky future.

Sancho is a free agent after Manchester United released him when his contract expired on June 30th, 2026. The 26-year-old joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73M in 2021, and after loan moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa, he still remains without a club.

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He is reportedly considering offers from England, Europe and the Middle East, but no concrete transfer has cropped up just yet for the winger, who was close to signing for La Liga side Getafe before the move fell through.

The move reportedly collapsed due to Sancho's high wages, with Getafe offering him a fraction of what United were offering him in the Premier League.

Speaking via BetVictor, Lambert backed the England international to move further North, to Scotland as he believes Celtic may help revive his tired career.

"Jadon Sancho to Celtic? You could see something like that working. As long as Jadon gets his creative head back on, because he's definitely a threat when he has the ball.

"He's got to get that back. You could see it happening, and he wouldn't be adverse to it as long as he has the fire and hunger, because he has the ability.

"He just has to pick the right club to give him that platform to express himself again, that could be Celtic."

He also stated: "Moving abroad makes you grow up, and if you pick the right club, your game improves tenfold. Looking back at Jadon going to Man United at that point, I would have stayed in Dortmund."

Neither Chelsea nor Aston Villa committed to signing him permanently, and with him being stubborn on his wages, he may be without a club for the rest of the season in what is a dramatic downfall for the star who is now in his prime.