Amad talks up Van Nistelrooy influence after Man Utd brace in Euro win

Amad Diallo was delighted with his double in Manchester United's Europa League win against PAOK.

Amad scored both goals as United won 2-0 on Thursday night.

"It feels nice, it's been a long time since we won in Europe," said Amad.

"It was important to win today. It's important to score and this season I've been unlucky not to score, but I'm happy to score twice today and the most important thing is the victory.

"When I score, I like to celebrate with the fans and make people enjoy, so I was happy. I think it's the work we did in training, we have to press the opponent, and I did my job.

"I pressed him, I took the ball and I shot and scored. Since he (Ruud van Nistelrooy) has arrived at United, he's been important for everyone. He's very close with the players and tries to help us."