Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts says Van Nistelrooy

Antony, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are all in contention to return to action against PAOK FC on Thursday night for Manchester United in their Europa League clash.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he hopes to have the trio fit and ready for the game where a win is imperative after United’s three consecutive draws has left them 22nd in the Europa League table.

“Yeah, it’s looking that we're going to add some people to the bench that were injured before.

“We just trained. We're going to check how things are.

“Hopefully we can get Eriksen and Mount and Antony back in the squad.”

United have had to resort to academy starlets such as Harry Amass, Jayce Fitzgerald, Jack Fletcher and Ethan Wheatley for Cup games against Leicester City as well as previous European clashes which Van Nistelrooy says he has no problem with as long as they work hard.

“I mean, I have to say the lads did really well in training,” Ruud explained. “They also were a part of pre-season.

“They're still very young – 17-, 18-year-olds. They need time, but they showed already that they can help the team - like Ethan Wheatley.

“He came on in the Carabao Cup against Leicester as an 18-year-old striker. (He has) A lot of potential, but the others (do) as well. So we keep working with them as well.”

Thursday night's clash is vital for United, if they want to stay in the competition then this is a must win game.

“In every game Manchester United plays you're expected to win it, so there's no difference there," Van Nistelrooy said.

“But for us it's a matter of performing, building on performances that the lads put on over the last two games, with that spirit, with that togetherness and that's the foundation.

“Also, as I said after the Chelsea game, the qualities of the players will start to flourish.”