PAOK whiz Shoretire excited with Man Utd return: We're here to win

Former Manchester United talent Shola Shoretire has expressed his pride at playing against his old club.

Shoretire will line up for PAOK at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Shoretire still holds the record for being the youngest United appearance maker at 17 years and 23 days old.

"It’s an achievement I’m very thankful for," Shoretire reflected on his historic achievement.

"I put in a lot of hard work and I was very thankful to be blessed with that opportunity.

"It’s an amazing feeling to be back. When we found out we were playing against them, it was a big surprise, but very nice to be back."

Discussing his departure from United, he added: "Of course it was difficult to leave, but I felt it was the right moment for my career. PAOK seemed like a very good club to go to, and I’m very happy with how it’s gone so far.

"We’re here to win tomorrow. That’s why we’re here, and we believe we can do this."