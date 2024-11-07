Hojlund shines as Amad hits brace in Man Utd defeat of PAOK

Manchester United ended their year-long wait for a European win, beating PAOK 2-0 at Old Trafford to extend their unbeaten home run against Greek sides to seven matches.

United came into the game still searching for their first win in Europe this season, and Ruud van Nistelrooy had the incentive to deliver that before his interim reign ends this weekend.

However, it was the Greek visitors who had the opening chance of the game, as Andrija Zivkovic’s square ball to the edge of the box was fired goalwards by Mady Camara, with a wicked deflection off Casemiro almost deceiving André Onana, but Jonny Evans was on hand to clear.

The Devils grew into the contest and soon took control of possession, creating several promising opportunities but the final ball was always lacking. Amad Diallo did manage to flash a ball into the box but Ramus Hojlund’s header was comfortably gathered by Dominik Kotarski.

The home side continued to probe until the half-time whistle and once again got into a promising position following neat build-up play from Amad, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bruno Fernandes, but as was the theme of the half for the hosts - the final ball was poor.

Whatever Van Nistelrooy said during the interval clearly resonated with his players, as United finally found the back of the net within five minutes of the restart, after Fernandes’ inviting cross to the back post was headed in by Amad.

The goalscorer had the bit between his teeth and almost doubled his tally for the evening after being sent through on goal by Fernandes, but his weak right-footed effort was saved by the legs of Kotarski.

PAOK rarely threatened following their early effort, but Tarik Tissoudali spurned a glorious rare opportunity to draw the Greeks level after being picked out unmarked in the box, as his tame effort was comfortably stopped by Onana.

The man of the moment, Amad, continued to pose the biggest threat going forward for United, and following great defensive work from the front, he dispossessed Baba Rahman in his own half before driving towards the box and unleashing a pinpoint finish into the corner.

With the two-goal buffer, United coasted through the final quarter-hour, sealing a much-needed victory at the midway point of the UEL league phase.

Next up is Leicester in Van Nistelrooy’s last game in charge, with Ruben Amorim in the dugout for United’s next UEL game against Bodø/Glimt.

PAOK remain winless in their four games (D1, L3), with a trip to Latvia’s RFS next up.

