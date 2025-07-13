FIFA president Infantino reveals CWC richest tournament in history

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has declared the Club World Cup a major success.

Infantino has revealed the tournament has proven the richest ever staged by FIFA.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of today's final between Chelsea and PSG in New Jersey, Infantino dismissed complaints about FIFA's heaving playing schedule.

The Swiss said in New York, "We can't say that. We clearly saw that the teams were happy. I respect different opinions. We even accept... But as president, I defend what FIFA puts in place."

The FIFA president then revealed the money generated.

He added: "We generated over two billion dollars in revenue, that's $31 million per match. No other tournament comes close. It's a huge, huge, huge success."