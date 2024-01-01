Alvarez desperate to leave Man City this summer but has a HUGE price tag

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez is keen to move on from the Premier League champions.

The Argentine is hoping that he can move to a club where he is a first team regular.

Per The Athletic, Alvarez is tired of playing second fiddle to Norway forward Erling Haaland.

While he is often used from the start by manager Pep Guardiola, he is not first choice.

City are not going to make it easy for any team to secure the forward’s services this summer.

They are set to seek a fee of at least £77 million including add-ons to part with Alvarez.