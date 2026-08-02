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Alonso opens up on Mudryk's return to Chelsea: I think it had to be really hard for him...REUTERS

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken on the return of Mykhailo Mudryk after his doping ban was lifted.

This week it was revealed that Mudryk had been cleared to make an immediate return to action after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) partially upheld an appeal against his four-year ban for doping. 

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The Ukrainian star has not played a competitive game for just under two years and it will take time for him to get back up to speed with a Chelsea side where he may still have a place. 

Mudryk said he was "grateful" to able to return to playing after "the most difficult period" of his career. 

Speaking on his comeback, Alonso admitted he was ready to help him get back to his old self after what has been a very difficult time away from the pitch. 

"It's too early to tell how he is in terms of fitness, in terms of the game time you need to be involved again, so it's still too early to tell,” Alonso said. 

"But we are happy for him, especially for him, because we are probably not able to understand what he has been through during this time and how he feels at the moment with the things he has had to cope with. 

"We expect that it will take time. He trained on his own every day, and I think it had to be really, really hard because he wanted to play football, he wanted to be part of a team, and he was not allowed to do that for such a long time. 

"Afterwards we will see if it's quicker or slower, but we need to be aware of that. We want him to feel part of the team. Once he is with us, we will see how things develop." 

The 25-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Skakhtar Donetsk back in 2023 for £62M and now as the season approaches, he has one last chance to prove his worth. 

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Mykhailo MudrykXabi AlonsoChelseaShakhtarPremier League

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