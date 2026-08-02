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Xabi Alonso targets next Chelsea signing as he prepares bid for Giorgio Scalvini

Xabi Alonso targets next Chelsea signing as he prepares bid for Giorgio Scalvini
Xabi Alonso targets next Chelsea signing as he prepares bid for Giorgio ScalviniREUTERS

Giorgio Scalvini looks to be Chelsea's next transfer target as manager Xabi Alonso aims to improve his defense.

Newcastle United and Tottenham have had Scalvini on their radar for a number of weeks but it Chelsea who have come to the front of transfer discussions as they put together a bid for the 22 year old. 

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Atalanta have responded to recent approaches from Tottenham by making clear that they won't sell the 22-year-old for anything less than €50 million (£42.7m) which is a fair price for the 6ft 4in star. 

He has made 137 appearances for Atalanta since making his first-team debut in October 2021 but is reportedly ready to make the step up to the Premier League where he has his pick of 3 top sides. 

The Sun state the Blues could launch a bid if they offload some of their defenders after the side already brought in Maxence Lacroix (signed from Crystal Palace), Marco Palestra (joined from Atalanta on a long-term deal) and Denner (a Brazilian teenager who officially arrived from Corinthians). 

However, the bad news for Chelsea is that according to Tutto Atalanta, Newcastle remains “at the forefront” of the race for Scalvini. 

Newcastle have become well known for missing out on transfer targets, however, often making a move for a player before a bigger side such as Liverpool swoop in and steal away the star they desperately wanted. 

Spurs have already signed two central defenders so far this summer whilst Chelsea are also stacked with defenders. Scalvini could be tempted by Newcastle, a side who may offering him much more game time. 

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Premier LeagueGiorgio ScalviniXabi AlonsoChelseaAtalantaNewcastle UtdTottenhamSerie AFootball transfers

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