Liverpool keeper Alisson: Taffarel important; faith in God drives me on

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits Claudio Taffarel has been a big influence on his career.

The former Brazil keeper is now a coach at Liverpool, having arrived in 2021.

Alisson told BBC Sport: "I like to work hard, he knows that and he likes to work hard.

"We have a really good relationship as friends and it makes us harder with each other.

"He is a cool guy. We understand each other in the way we look to each other. A guy who helps me a lot. He is a model as person and having him on my side, I am so lucky."

The 31 year-old added: "My main motivation is not the prizes, the trophies - my motivations come from inside.

"My faith in God makes me work hard and better and want to be the best in what I do because I believe everything I do is a way to praise God. Winning trophies and awards makes me happy, but my motivation comes from inside, my family."