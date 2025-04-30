Alisson opens up on his father's death: Guardiola and Ancelotti sent me letters of support

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has opened up about his father's death this week and revealed how many sent him messages of support.

Jose Becker passed away in tragic circumstances in 2021 after he drowned in a lake near his family home. Global travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic led to Liverpool's No.1 attending the funeral virtually, which would have made his death even tougher to take.

His father's death crushed him

In an emotional piece in The Players' Tribune, Alisson said he knew that his father would have wanted him to stay with his wife and children given the circumstances even if it broke him emotionally.

“When he died, it destroyed me. I could not even think about football. I had to keep remembering that I even played football, and that we were fighting for the Top 4,' he wrote.

“It was even more complicated, because it was right in the middle of the pandemic, and the logistics of getting home were a nightmare.

“My wife was pregnant with our third child, and Covid was exploding again in Brazil. Her doctor said that it was risky for her to travel, so she had to stay in Liverpool with our kids. That was total anguish for her, because she loved my father so much.

“We always joked that he loved her the most. If we ever had a little disagreement in front of my father, he would always say, 'I think Natalia is right. She was the daughter he never had. I was going to have to fly to Brazil alone.”

Support from the world of football

The Brazilian international then revealed that he received heartfelt letters from rivals like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti and a phone call from manager Jurgen Klopp, which meant a lot to him in such a dark time.

“The following two or three days were a blur. The next thing I remember was all the flowers coming to our house. From Virgil, Andy, Fabinho, Firmino, Thiago…. on and on. All my brothers. Everyone sent us flowers with a note of condolences.

“And not just from my teammates, but even Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti sent me a condolence letter. It really touched my heart. Every 10 minutes, there was another knock at our door, with a deliveryman holding flowers.

“I don't think those people can understand how much something small like that means when you're suffering. It was a reminder that even your biggest rivals recognise the human behind the name on the kit.

“I'll never forget, Jurgen called me, and I was feeling so guilty about missing training, because we were outside the Top 4, and we needed every point. But Jurgen told me to take as much time as I needed.'