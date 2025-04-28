Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: Change of manager, injuries we overcame so much!

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits he was emotional as he celebrated winning the Premier League title on Sunday.

A 5-1 rout of Tottenham at Anfield confirmed the Reds as 2024/25 champions in front of their own fans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alisson said during the celebrations: "Oh my God, it’s difficult to put it in words. But it means a lot. It’s a mix of feelings. I was really emotional, to be honest with you, so many things go through your mind. So much sacrifice that we do.

"So many challenges that we had to face; changing managers, injuries. Myself, I had a big injury this season, the concussion as well.

"But winning today the way we did, in front of the supporters, with the game – an amazing game that we played – this is fantastic. Only we could lift the trophy today would make it full satisfaction. But it’s amazing, special.”

Skipper Virgil van Dijk also remarked: “It’s special and something that we don’t take for granted. It’s amazing. It’s amazing what today was.

"There was a lot of emotions before the game and all week, but we got the job done. We are truly deserved champions.

"It's the most beautiful club in the world and I think they deserve all of this. Let’s enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in.”