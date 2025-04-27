Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Slot joins Mourinho and Ancelotti in exclusive Premier League list
Liverpool’s Arne Slot has become the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his first season.

The Reds’ triumph was confirmed following Sunday’s 5-1 decimation of struggling London side Tottenham Hotspur.

In the process, the 46-year-old joined a hallowed ranks that has only Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

 

 

Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of 2023-24 season, the Dutchman was named as permanent manager thanks to his impressive spell at Feyenoord.

