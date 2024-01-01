Tribal Football
Alguacil convinced Zubimendi to stay at Real Sociedad after Liverpool bid
Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil convinced Martin Zubimendi to stay at the club.

The defensive midfielder was all set to make a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

However, The Mail states that he had a sit down with manager Alguacil about the decision.

He discussed the quality of life in San Sebastian, along with his love for Basque cuisine.

Zubimendi is a keen hiker and enjoys spending time in the shadows of the Ulia Mountain range.

He eventually turned his back on an agreement with the Reds and chose to stay.

